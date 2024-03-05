Super Tuesday: local and state-level 2024 primary election results
It’s election day in Texas, and voters are heading to the polls today as part of Super Tuesday, the biggest day nationwide for primary elections.
On the ballot is the primary contest for president, where both Joe Biden and Donald Trump are expected to receive their party’s nomination.
Texans are weighing in on state and federal races, including races in the Texas House and Senate and at the Railroad Commission of Texas. In the Big Bend and Permian Basin, voters will decide on a handful of local races, from district and county attorney to sheriff and county commissioner.
Note: An asterisk by a candidate’s name indicates they are the incumbent in the election. Bold indicates that the candidate has won their race. All results are unofficial until certified by the state. State-level results are according to the Texas Secretary of State's website.
FEDERAL
U.S. Senate
In the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz is expected to receive his party’s nomination once again. Meanwhile, in the Democratic primary, Congressman Colin Allred and State Sen. Roland Gutierrez have emerged as the frontrunners to challenge Cruz in the fall. However, the race has drawn a crowded field of nine candidates — meaning it’s unlikely either Gutierrez or Allred will receive the required 50% plus one vote to win their party’s nomination outright.
U.S. House of Representatives
The only competitive congressional race in the region this primary is the contest for Texas’ 23rd Congressional District — which stretches from El Paso to the San Antonio area and includes the Big Bend region and hundreds of miles of the Texas-Mexico border.
Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales currently holds the seat, and is facing four primary challengers — all of whom have criticized Gonzales for his positions on gun control and border security.
|Republican Primary
Julie Clark
Victor Avila,
Brandon Herrera
Tony Gonzales*
Frank Lopez Jr.
|Democratic primary
Lee Bausinger
S. Limon
Texas’ 11th Congressional District
With no Republican primary challengers or Democratic challengers to face in the fall, incumbent Republican August Pfluger is all but guaranteed a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
|Republican primary
August Plfuger*
|Democratic primary
N/A
STATE
Texas Senate
Senate District 29
Since the 2020 presidential election, Senate District 29’s boundaries have been changed to now include Pecos County and a corner of Reeves County. Rep. Cesar Blanco, a Democrat from El Paso, has represented the district since 2020. With no challengers Democratic or Republican challengers, Blanco is all but guaranteed to be reelected.
Republican primary:
N/A
Democratic primary
Cesar Blanco*
Texas House
House District 53
Since the 2020 presidential election, the boundary maps for District 53 were changed to now include Pecos County. Republican Andrew Murr, who was first elected in 2014 to represent the district, announced last fall that he would not seek reelection.
|Republican primary
Hatch Smith
Wes Virdell
|Democratic primary
Joel Herrera
House District 74
District 74 covers a wide stretch of West Texas, including Brewster, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties. Eddie Morales, a Democrat from Eagle Pass, was first elected to represent the district in 2020. While he doesn’t have a Democratic challenger this primary
Republican primary:
Robert Garza
Democratic primary
Eddie Morales*
House District 81
District 81 covers Ector, Ward, Winkler and Loving Counties. Republican Brooks Landgraf has served as the area’s representative since 2015. Rep. Landgraf is running unopposed in the Republican primary and there are no Democratic candidates running for the seat, meaning Landgraf will likely be reelected.
Republican primary
Brooks Landgraf*
Democratic primary
N/A
House District 82
Republican incumbent Tom Craddick has been in office for over five decades — the longest of any state representative in Texas. Craddick has no Republican opponents in the primary, but in the November election will face Democratic candidate Steven Schafersman, who also has no primary challengers. District 82 covers Midland, Martin and Dawson counties.
Republican primary
Tom Craddick*
Democratic primary
Steven Schafersman
REGIONAL WEST TEXAS ELECTIONS
District Judge, 394th Judicial District
The 394th District Court covers Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties.
Republicans primary
Monty Kimball
Democratic primary
N/a
District Attorney, 83rd Judicial District
The 83rd Judicial District includes Brewster, Jeff Davis, Pecos and Presidio counties.
Republican primary
Jesse Gonzalez Jr.
Democratic primary
N/A
COUNTY
Brewster County
Brewster County’s local races are rather uneventful this year, with all of the county-level races essentially already decided due to only one candidate from one party running in the primaries. These uncontested candidates will still appear on the general election ballot in November, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Sheriff
Republican primary
N/A
Democratic primary
Ronny Dodson*
County Tax Assessor-Collector
Republican primary
N/A
Democratic primary
Sylvia Vega*
County Attorney
Republican primary
Marisol Aguilar Skelton
Democratic primary
N/A
County Commissioner, Pct. 1
Republican primary
Jim Westermann*
Democratic primary
N/A
Constable, Pct. 1
Republican primary
Flavio "Rene" Ybarra Jr.
Democratic primary
N/A
Jeff Davis County
Local races in Jeff Davis County will be decided by Republican primary voters this year, as no Democrats filed to run for any county-level seats.
The most competitive primary race in the county this year is the context for Sheriff and Tax Assessor-Collector. Four Republican candidates are in the running - Victor Lopez, Clay Woods, C.W. Stephens and Rick McIvor. Incumbent Sheriff Bill Kitts did not seek reelection.
Incumbent Pct. 3 County Commissioner John Davis is facing a Republican primary challenge from Graydon Hicks, superintendent of the Fort Davis school district. Incumbent Constable Mike Wright is also seeing a challenge in the Republican primary from King Merritt.
Sheriff and Tax Assessor-Collector
Republican primary
Victor Lopez
Clay Woods
C.W. Stephens
Rick McIvor
Democratic primary
N/A
Constable
Republican primary
Mike Wright*
King Merritt
Democratic primary
N/A
County Commissioner, Pct. 3
Republican primary
John Davis*
Graydon Hicks III
Democratic primary
N/A
County Commissioner, Pct. 1
Republican primary
Jody Adams*
Democratic primary
N/A
Presidio County
Democrats are deciding the fate of local races in Presidio County, with no Republicans filing to run for county-level seats.
Arguably the county’s most high-profile race is the contest between incumbent County Attorney Rod Ponton and challenger Blair Park, an election that finds Ponton - a longtime local attorney who has served in a variety of government roles across West Texas through the years - facing off against a political newcomer who has campaigned on her familial roots in Marfa.
The county’s pct. 3 commissioner’s seat is also up for grabs, with Deidre Hisler, Samuel Sanchez Spencer and Ruben Armendariz Jr. running to replace outgoing commissioner Brenda Bentley. Nancy Valdez Areval and Norma Valenzuela are running to replace outgoing Tax Assessor-Collector Natalia Williams. For the pct. 2 constable race, Adan “Pugi” Covor Jr. is facing off against Rafael Bentley Acosta. County Sheriff Danny Dominguez, who has been in office since 1997, is running unopposed.
County Attorney
Republican primary
N/A
Democratic primary
Rod Ponton*
Sheriff
Republican primary
N/A
Democratic primary
Danny Dominguez*
County Tax Assessor-Collector
Republican primary
N/A
Democratic primary
Nancy Valdez Arevalo
Norma Valenzuela
County Commissioner, Pct. 1
Republican primary
N/A
Democratic primary
Deirdre E. Hisler
Samuel Sanchez Spencer
Ruben Armendariz Jr.
Constable, Precinct No. 1
Republican primary
N/A
Democratic primary
Estevan “Steve” Marquez*
County Commissioner, Pct. 3
Republican primary
N/A
Democratic primary
Irma Carrasco Sanchez (Maestra Jimmy)
Jose Luis Cabezuela
Francisco “Franky” Ortiz
Tiburcio “Butch” Acosta
Constable, Pct. 2
Republican primary
N/A
Democratic primary
Adan “Pugi” Covor Jr.
Rafael Bentley Acosta
Ector County
Two seats on the Ector County Commissioners Court are up for grabs in Tuesday's primary election. With no democratic challengers, republican voters will cast the deciding vote in the both elections.
Incumbent Mike Gardner is running against three challengers as precinct 1 commissioner. Gardner first came into office in 2021 and represents a large swath of the northwestern part of the county including the unincorporated community of West Odessa.
In precinct 3, which covers a large swath of the city of Odessa, Commissioner Donald Stringer is facing off against Samantha Russell to keep his seat. Stringer has been in office for about three years.
Ector County Commissioner, Pct. 1
Republican primary
David Shaw
Larry Glenn Robinson
Michael “Mike” Gardner*
Linda Young Anglley
Democratic primary
N/A
Ector County Commissioner, Pct. 3
Republican primary
Samantha Russell
Donald Lawrence Stringer*
Democratic primary
N/A
Midland County
Midland Republicans will decide who will fill some of the top offices across the county — including top law enforcement positions. Few democrats filed to run in many of the races on the ballot, leaving the primaries likely to decide the race.
Midlanders will cast their vote for the county's next district attorney, a contest that's pitting former federal prosecutor Glenn Harwood against current Assistant District Attorney Kyle McCardle. This contest is especially dramatic since the DA’s office has come under a lot of scrutiny in recent years for how prosecutors handled high-profile cases.
Another prominent race is the Midland County Sheriff’s election where incumbent Sheriff David Criner is trying to fend off a pair of challengers — Rory McKinney and Justin Painter. Lastly, Charlie Hall is facing off against Terry Luck to be the next county commissioner to represent residents in southwest Midland County.
County District Attorney
Republican primary
Kyle A. McCardle
Glen Harwood
Democratic primary
N/A
County Sheriff
Republican primary
David Criner*
Justin Painter
Rory McKinney
Democratic primary
N/A
County Commissioner, Pct. 1
Republican primary
Charles “Charlie” Hall
Terry M Luck
Democratic primary
N/A
County Commissioner, Pct. 3
Republican primary
Steven Villela
|Democrat primary
Luis D. Sanchez