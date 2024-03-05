© 2024 Marfa Public Radio
Super Tuesday: local and state-level 2024 primary election results

Marfa Public Radio | By Annie Rosenthal,
Mitch BordenTravis BubenikCarlos Morales
Published March 5, 2024 at 6:37 PM CST
It’s election day in Texas, and voters are heading to the polls today as part of Super Tuesday, the biggest day nationwide for primary elections.

On the ballot is the primary contest for president, where both Joe Biden and Donald Trump are expected to receive their party’s nomination.

Texans are weighing in on state and federal races, including races in the Texas House and Senate and at the Railroad Commission of Texas. In the Big Bend and Permian Basin, voters will decide on a handful of local races, from district and county attorney to sheriff and county commissioner.

Note: An asterisk by a candidate’s name indicates they are the incumbent in the election. Bold indicates that the candidate has won their race. All results are unofficial until certified by the state. State-level results are according to the Texas Secretary of State's website.

FEDERAL

U.S. Senate

In the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz is expected to receive his party’s nomination once again. Meanwhile, in the Democratic primary, Congressman Colin Allred and State Sen. Roland Gutierrez have emerged as the frontrunners to challenge Cruz in the fall. However, the race has drawn a crowded field of nine candidates — meaning it’s unlikely either Gutierrez or Allred will receive the required 50% plus one vote to win their party’s nomination outright.

Head here for the Republican and Democratic primary results for U.S. Senate

U.S. House of Representatives

The only competitive congressional race in the region this primary is the contest for Texas’ 23rd Congressional District — which stretches from El Paso to the San Antonio area and includes the Big Bend region and hundreds of miles of the Texas-Mexico border.

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales currently holds the seat, and is facing four primary challengers — all of whom have criticized Gonzales for his positions on gun control and border security.

Republican Primary
Julie Clark
Victor Avila,
Brandon Herrera
Tony Gonzales*
Frank Lopez Jr.

Democratic primary
Lee Bausinger
S. Limon

Texas’ 11th Congressional District 

With no Republican primary challengers or Democratic challengers to face in the fall, incumbent Republican August Pfluger is all but guaranteed a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republican primary
August Plfuger*

Democratic primary
N/A
STATE

Texas Senate

Senate District 29 

Since the 2020 presidential election, Senate District 29’s boundaries have been changed to now include Pecos County and a corner of Reeves County. Rep. Cesar Blanco, a Democrat from El Paso, has represented the district since 2020. With no challengers Democratic or Republican challengers, Blanco is all but guaranteed to be reelected.

Republican primary:

N/A

Democratic primary

Cesar Blanco*

Texas House

House District 53

Since the 2020 presidential election, the boundary maps for District 53 were changed to now include Pecos County. Republican Andrew Murr, who was first elected in 2014 to represent the district, announced last fall that he would not seek reelection.

Republican primary
Hatch Smith
Wes Virdell

Democratic primary
Joel Herrera

House District 74

District 74 covers a wide stretch of West Texas, including Brewster, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties. Eddie Morales, a Democrat from Eagle Pass, was first elected to represent the district in 2020. While he doesn’t have a Democratic challenger this primary

Republican primary:

Robert Garza
John McLeon

Democratic primary

Eddie Morales*

House District 81

District 81 covers Ector, Ward, Winkler and Loving Counties. Republican Brooks Landgraf has served as the area’s representative since 2015. Rep. Landgraf is running unopposed in the Republican primary and there are no Democratic candidates running for the seat, meaning Landgraf will likely be reelected.

Republican primary

Brooks Landgraf*

Democratic primary

N/A

House District 82

Republican incumbent Tom Craddick has been in office for over five decades — the longest of any state representative in Texas. Craddick has no Republican opponents in the primary, but in the November election will face Democratic candidate Steven Schafersman, who also has no primary challengers. District 82 covers Midland, Martin and Dawson counties.

Republican primary

Tom Craddick*

Democratic primary

Steven Schafersman

  • Republicans: Tom Craddick*
  • Democrats: Steven Schafersman

REGIONAL WEST TEXAS ELECTIONS

District Judge, 394th Judicial District

The 394th District Court covers Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties.

Republicans primary

Monty Kimball
Bill Parham

Democratic primary

N/a

    District Attorney, 83rd Judicial District

    The 83rd Judicial District includes Brewster, Jeff Davis, Pecos and Presidio counties.

    Republican primary

    Jesse Gonzalez Jr.
    Ori T. White*

      Democratic primary

      N/A

      COUNTY

      Brewster County

      Brewster County’s local races are rather uneventful this year, with all of the county-level races essentially already decided due to only one candidate from one party running in the primaries. These uncontested candidates will still appear on the general election ballot in November, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

      Sheriff

      Republican primary

      N/A

      Democratic primary

      Ronny Dodson*

      County Tax Assessor-Collector

      Republican primary

      N/A

      Democratic primary

      Sylvia Vega*

      County Attorney

      Republican primary

      Marisol Aguilar Skelton

      Democratic primary

      N/A

      County Commissioner, Pct. 1

      Republican primary

      Jim Westermann*

      Democratic primary

      N/A

      Constable, Pct. 1

      Republican primary

      Flavio "Rene" Ybarra Jr.

      Democratic primary

      N/A

      Jeff Davis County

      Local races in Jeff Davis County will be decided by Republican primary voters this year, as no Democrats filed to run for any county-level seats.

      The most competitive primary race in the county this year is the context for Sheriff and Tax Assessor-Collector. Four Republican candidates are in the running - Victor Lopez, Clay Woods, C.W. Stephens and Rick McIvor. Incumbent Sheriff Bill Kitts did not seek reelection.

      Incumbent Pct. 3 County Commissioner John Davis is facing a Republican primary challenge from Graydon Hicks, superintendent of the Fort Davis school district. Incumbent Constable Mike Wright is also seeing a challenge in the Republican primary from King Merritt.

      Sheriff and Tax Assessor-Collector

      Republican primary

      Victor Lopez

      Clay Woods

      C.W. Stephens

      Rick McIvor

      Democratic primary

      N/A

      Constable

      Republican primary

      Mike Wright*

      King Merritt

      Democratic primary

      N/A

      County Commissioner, Pct. 3

      Republican primary

      John Davis*

      Graydon Hicks III

      Democratic primary

      N/A

      County Commissioner, Pct. 1

      Republican primary

      Jody Adams*

      Democratic primary

      N/A

      Presidio County

      Democrats are deciding the fate of local races in Presidio County, with no Republicans filing to run for county-level seats.

      Arguably the county’s most high-profile race is the contest between incumbent County Attorney Rod Ponton and challenger Blair Park, an election that finds Ponton - a longtime local attorney who has served in a variety of government roles across West Texas through the years - facing off against a political newcomer who has campaigned on her familial roots in Marfa.

      The county’s pct. 3 commissioner’s seat is also up for grabs, with Deidre Hisler, Samuel Sanchez Spencer and Ruben Armendariz Jr. running to replace outgoing commissioner Brenda Bentley. Nancy Valdez Areval and Norma Valenzuela are running to replace outgoing Tax Assessor-Collector Natalia Williams. For the pct. 2 constable race, Adan “Pugi” Covor Jr. is facing off against Rafael Bentley Acosta. County Sheriff Danny Dominguez, who has been in office since 1997, is running unopposed.

      County Attorney

      Republican primary

      N/A

      Democratic primary

      Rod Ponton*
      Blair Park

      Sheriff

      Republican primary

      N/A

      Democratic primary

      Danny Dominguez*

      County Tax Assessor-Collector

      Republican primary

      N/A

      Democratic primary

      Nancy Valdez Arevalo

      Norma Valenzuela

      County Commissioner, Pct. 1

      Republican primary

      N/A

      Democratic primary

      Deirdre E. Hisler

      Samuel Sanchez Spencer

      Ruben Armendariz Jr.

      Constable, Precinct No. 1

      Republican primary

      N/A

      Democratic primary

      Estevan “Steve” Marquez*

      County Commissioner, Pct. 3

      Republican primary

      N/A

      Democratic primary

      Irma Carrasco Sanchez (Maestra Jimmy)

      Jose Luis Cabezuela

      Francisco “Franky” Ortiz

      Tiburcio “Butch” Acosta

      Constable, Pct. 2

      Republican primary

      N/A

      Democratic primary

      Adan “Pugi” Covor Jr.

      Rafael Bentley Acosta

      Ector County

      Two seats on the Ector County Commissioners Court are up for grabs in Tuesday's primary election. With no democratic challengers, republican voters will cast the deciding vote in the both elections.

      Incumbent Mike Gardner is running against three challengers as precinct 1 commissioner. Gardner first came into office in 2021 and represents a large swath of the northwestern part of the county including the unincorporated community of West Odessa.

      In precinct 3, which covers a large swath of the city of Odessa, Commissioner Donald Stringer is facing off against Samantha Russell to keep his seat. Stringer has been in office for about three years.

      Ector County Commissioner, Pct. 1

      Republican primary

      David Shaw

      Larry Glenn Robinson

      Michael “Mike” Gardner*

      Linda Young Anglley

      Democratic primary

      N/A

      Ector County Commissioner, Pct. 3

      Republican primary

      Samantha Russell

      Donald Lawrence Stringer*

      Democratic primary

      N/A

      Midland County

      Midland Republicans will decide who will fill some of the top offices across the county — including top law enforcement positions. Few democrats filed to run in many of the races on the ballot, leaving the primaries likely to decide the race.

      Midlanders will cast their vote for the county's next district attorney, a contest that's pitting former federal prosecutor Glenn Harwood against current Assistant District Attorney Kyle McCardle. This contest is especially dramatic since the DA’s office has come under a lot of scrutiny in recent years for how prosecutors handled high-profile cases.

      Another prominent race is the Midland County Sheriff’s election where incumbent Sheriff David Criner is trying to fend off a pair of challengers — Rory McKinney and Justin Painter. Lastly, Charlie Hall is facing off against Terry Luck to be the next county commissioner to represent residents in southwest Midland County.

      County District Attorney

      Republican primary

      Kyle A. McCardle

      Glen Harwood

      Democratic primary

      N/A

      County Sheriff

      Republican primary

      David Criner*

      Justin Painter

      Rory McKinney

        Democratic primary

        N/A

        County Commissioner, Pct. 1

        Republican primary

        Charles “Charlie” Hall

        Terry M Luck

        Democratic primary

        N/A

        County Commissioner, Pct. 3

        Republican primary

        Steven Villela

        Democrat primary
        Luis D. Sanchez
