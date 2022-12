Fences line ranches across the State of Texas. You might not intuit it from a casual drive down the road, but there's actually a pretty complex -- and in some cases, murky -- legal history behind these ubiquitous fixtures of Texas highways.

On today's episode of the Rambling Boy, Lonn tells us about Five Strands: A Landowner's Guide to Fence Law in Texas -- a new 30-page booklet published by Texas A&M's Agrilife Extension Service.