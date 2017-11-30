© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

UTPB's Boom or Bust Project Collaborates with Permian High School

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 30, 2017 at 6:30 PM CST

Professor Jason Lagapa discussesUT PB’s “Boom or Bust” writing workshop and the collaboration with Permian High School. The project aims “to help promote understanding of the Permian Basin’s energy and economic resources from a humanistic perspective.” This project is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities and includes a speaker series, writing workshops, and book clubs.

In the coming year, the project will continue its speaker series, book club, and writing workshops.

This station is partnering with UTPB to feature essays from the writing workshop on Marfa Public Radio. In this program, you hear personal essays from Permian High School students Corni Ortega, Maggie Lujan, Humberto Zumbia, and Dezmon Goobi. You’ll also hear from their teacher, Katie Groneman and English graduate student Shelby Bullock.

Previous stories from the “Boom or Bust” writing workshop have been featured on West Texas Talk here:

August 2017 - Personal Narratives from UTPB’s Boom or Bust Writing WorkshopApril 2017 - Boom or Bust: A Collection and Study of Energy Narratives

Tags
West Texas Talk utpbBoom or Bust
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: