UTPB's Boom or Bust Project Collaborates with Permian High School

Professor Jason Lagapa discussesUT PB’s “Boom or Bust” writing workshop and the collaboration with Permian High School. The project aims “to help promote understanding of the Permian Basin’s energy and economic resources from a humanistic perspective.” This project is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities and includes a speaker series, writing workshops, and book clubs.

In the coming year, the project will continue its speaker series, book club, and writing workshops.

This station is partnering with UTPB to feature essays from the writing workshop on Marfa Public Radio. In this program, you hear personal essays from Permian High School students Corni Ortega, Maggie Lujan, Humberto Zumbia, and Dezmon Goobi. You’ll also hear from their teacher, Katie Groneman and English graduate student Shelby Bullock.

