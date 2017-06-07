© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Robert Potts: President and CEO of the Dixon Water Foundation

Published June 7, 2017 at 6:30 PM CDT
On this episode of West Texas Talk, Elise sits down with Robert Potts, the President and CEO of the Dixon Water Foundation.

There's a famous Mark Twain quote: "Whisky's for drinking and water's for fighting over," and it seems to apply especially to West Texas. Water is cheap but that doesn't mean it's not extremely valuable. Part of making sure that it doesn't go to waste is learning more about how best to manage the land it runs through. In this interview, Potts discusses good land management tactics, the message of the Dixon Water Foundation, and the often underestimated importance of ranching in the desert ecosystem.

 

 

