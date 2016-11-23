Longtime Texas Progressive Sissy Farenthold

Former Texas State Representative Sissy Farenthold is a longtime progressive political icon.

Her career in politics began in her hometown of Corpus Christi, TX, where she worked to fulfill the legal needs of Latinos across South Texas. She was the only woman member of the Texas House in the late 1960's, at a time when Democrats controlled the state government, and went on to run for governor twice in 1972 and 1974. Both gubernatorial bids were unsuccessful.

On this episode of West Texas Talk, we talk to Farenthold about her take on this year's presidential election - "I was stunned," she says - and about where she thinks her Democratic Party should go in the years ahead (Farenthold was a Bernie Sanders supporter.)