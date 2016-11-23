© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Longtime Texas Progressive Sissy Farenthold

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 23, 2016 at 12:49 PM CST
fullsizerender-1-2
Longtime Texas progressive Sissy Farenthold. (Travis Bubenik/KRTS)

Former Texas State Representative Sissy Farenthold is a longtime progressive political icon.

Her career in politics began in her hometown of Corpus Christi, TX, where she worked to fulfill the legal needs of Latinos across South Texas. She was the only woman member of the Texas House in the late 1960's, at a time when Democrats controlled the state government, and went on to run for governor twice in 1972 and 1974. Both gubernatorial bids were unsuccessful.

On this episode of West Texas Talk, we talk to Farenthold about her take on this year's presidential election - "I was stunned," she says - and about where she thinks her Democratic Party should go in the years ahead (Farenthold was a Bernie Sanders supporter.)

Latest Episodes: