Episode 5: Who Took Care of You

They say it takes a village to raise a child. And in Far West Texas, we have that, literally. But when it comes to finding formal childcare out here, you might be out of luck. In Marfa, “daycare” can look like bringing your toddler to your restaurant job — or counting on a web of friends and family.

Yasmine Guevara’s son was born when she was 21, and she’s not sure what she would’ve done without her mom’s help. In the last few years, she’s seen parallels in their lives: both of them single parents struggling to provide for their kids in an increasingly expensive tourist town.

But that’s not something Yasmine and Kristina have ever really had a chance to talk about. In this episode, they sit down to ask each other the questions they’ve never asked.

Produced by Zoe Kurland, Carlos Morales, and Annie Rosenthal. Music written and performed by Clara Brill. Series artwork by Dio Cramer and Hannah Gentiles.