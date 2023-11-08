© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
So Far From Care

Episode 2: Alone on This Side

Published November 8, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST
In Far West Texas, there’s only one hospital, serving a region of 12,000 square miles. That means lots of long drives: people here have even given birth on the side of the road because the delivery room was just too far away.
But when Brissa Ledezma went into labor last year, she found herself on a journey even more dramatic than what we’ve gotten used to — an odyssey spanning hundreds of miles, three hospitals, and two countries.

Brissa’s story is about a low point in reproductive care in the Big Bend: when the only maternity ward in the region started shutting down. But it’s also about another force that shapes life out here: the border. How it can divide a family, but also, create options where there seemed to be none.

Produced by Zoe Kurland, Carlos Morales, and Annie Rosenthal. Music written and performed by Clara Brill. Series artwork by Dio Cramer and Hannah Gentiles.

