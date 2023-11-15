© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
So Far From Care

Episode 3: What We're Capable Of

Published November 15, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST
In rural Far West Texas, it’s a baseline expectation that you often have to rely on yourself. And for Stephanie Winston, that wasn’t intimidating— it was the point. At least, at first.

Stephanie and her family moved off-the-grid to see what they were capable of — and in a converted shed way out in the desert, she found maternal care that made her feel safe, and supported. But as she navigated life as a homesteader, she found herself reconsidering the assumptions we make about what moms should carry alone.

Produced by Zoe Kurland, Carlos Morales, and Annie Rosenthal. Music written and performed by Clara Brill. Series artwork by Dio Cramer and Hannah Gentiles.

