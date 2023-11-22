© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
a road map line overlaying two images of the West Texas landscape
So Far From Care

Episode 4: She's Not Here

Published November 22, 2023 at 2:00 AM CST
Kelon Crawford spent a decade building a life down by Big Bend National Park: guiding river trips, doing conservation work, and building an off-grid house. But when she got pregnant, she and her husband decided to give up their adventure and move to Alpine to give their daughter the best possible home.

Then, after uprooting their lives to become parents, Kelon and her husband found themselves facing tragedy — and struggling to navigate their grief alone.

A note to listeners: this episode focuses in depth on the loss of a child. If you or anyone you know is struggling with that experience, here's a non-exhaustive list of resources that we hope can be of help:

Star Legacy Foundation

Post Partum Support International

Share: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support).

Compassionate Friends

MISS Foundation

