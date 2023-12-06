Episode 6: You Can Choose to Try

This series began with a question: what does abortion access look like in Far West Texas? But what about when the struggle isn’t to end a pregnancy — it’s to start one?

Kathleen Shafer and David Branch decided they wanted to have a baby not long after they got married. In the years since, that’s meant countless drives from Marfa to Austin for fertility treatments, so far without success.

In the final episode of So Far From Care, they sit down to talk through what it means to make a choice, or a family. And what happens when those things don’t feel possible in the place you call home.

Produced by Zoe Kurland, Carlos Morales, and Annie Rosenthal. Music written and performed by Clara Brill. Series artwork by Dio Cramer and Hannah Gentiles.