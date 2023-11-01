© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Ice is impacting our signal in Alpine, TX.
a road map line overlaying two images of the West Texas landscape
So Far From Care

Episode 1: Don't Cut The Cord

Published November 1, 2023 at 3:00 AM CDT
So Far From Care Episode 1
Hannah Gentiles and Dio Cramer
So Far From Care Episode 1

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, people around the country have found themselves having to drive long distances to access abortion. But in Far West Texas, long drives to care have long been a reality. And as reporter Annie Rosenthal learned soon after she moved to Marfa, that’s not just the case for abortion, but for most everything in the reproductive realm.

Last year, Annie put out a call: asking how living out here has shaped people’s options and decisions when it comes to having kids. She heard back from people all around the desert, about things she’d never expected.

Produced by Zoe Kurland, Carlos Morales, and Annie Rosenthal. Music written and performed by Clara Brill.

So Far From Care
