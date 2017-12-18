The Time La Virgen Appeared in Marfa

On this episode of the Rambling Boy, Lonn talks about the history of the Virgin of Guadalupe. It all started nearly 500 years ago, on December 9, 1531, when the Virgin Mary appeared to an Indian named Juan Diego on a hill called Tepeyac. The Virgin spoke to Juan Diego in Nahuatl, the language of the Aztecs, telling him that she was the mother of God and asking that a church be built on the hill in her honor. But, as Lonn notes, the Virgin of Guadalupe has visited Marfa too. And people still visit a local shrine.