Being A Latvian For An Evening In Cosmopolitan Marfa

The Marfa Book Company recently hosted a selected reading of the Latvian national epic play The Golden Horse. The reading honored the 150th anniversary of the birth of the play's author Janis Plieksans, who write under the pseudonym Rainis. The event drew 17 Latvians from the United States and Canada. It was held in Marfa, because local writer and Latvian, Vilis Inde, translated the play into English. Lonn Taylor, the Rambling Boy, played the father in the performance. And this week, Taylor takes us into the history of Plieksans, Inde, and Latvia.