Bryan Woolley, Fort Davis Writer

This week, Lonn remembers his friend Bryan Woolley, the Fort Davis author of Time and Place, a novel "set in a thinly disguised Fort Davis."

As the writer of four novels, two children's books, a nonfiction book, a travel book, and numerous short stories, Woolley has won a range of literary awards. Much of his work features a strong connection to West Texas.

Woolley also enjoyed a long journalism career after getting his start in El Paso as a photographer's assistant.