Mountain Lions of West Texas; Poet Sally Wen Mao

Michael Stangl

The Trans-Pecos is home to one of the largest populations of mountain lions in Texas. Since 2011, the Borderlands Research Institute for Natural Resource Management has been studying the mountain lion population in the Davis Mountains.

Diana Nguyen speaks Michael Stangl — a Sul Ross State University graduate student who's been working with BRI — about the takeaways from their research on the mysterious creatures.

Sally Wen Mao

Later on the show, Nguyen talks to award-winning poet Sally Wen Mao.

She’s visiting Marfa as a Lannan writer in residence and is the author of Mad Honey Symposium, and most recently, Oculus.

They discuss Mao's newest collection which reimagines the flattened narratives of women of color and critically looks at the roles and representations that Asian women endure in a society that continually objectifies them.