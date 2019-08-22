The Permian Basin Prepares for the Future; Luchador Cassandro el Exótico

Mitch Borden

Diana Nguyen speaks to Marfa Public Radio reporter Mitch Borden about how the Permian Basin is trying to change how people view the nation's largest oil patch. Leaders say the oil industry has stabilized and now hope stakeholders will start investing in the infrastructure of its booming cities.

As more growth is expected, leaders are figuring out how to tackle some of the region's biggest challenges — affordability, education, housing and infrastructure.

Cassandro el Exótico

Later on the show, Nguyen talks to luchador Saúl Armendáriz, better known as Cassandro el exótico.

The El Paso-based luchador has been wrestling for over thirty years, learning to fight across the border in Ciudad Juarez as a teennager. He blazed trails as one of lucha libre’s first openly gay wrestlers, collecting multiple championship titles throughout his career.

Armendariz is the subject of Marie Losier’s 2018 documentary, Cassandro, the Exotico! and was recently in Far West Texas when Ballroom Marfa presented a screening of the film.