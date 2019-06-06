© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Challenges To Dying In The Big Bend; David Shook On Translation

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 6, 2019 at 6:00 PM CDT
hospice-of-the-bb-photo-courtesy-marvie-burton
Hospice of the Big Bend closed its doors in 1997 due to a lack of funding. (Courtesy of former Executive Director Marvie Burton)


Suzanne Dungan & Marvie Burton

On this episode, reporter Sally Beauvais talks to Marfa resident Suzanne Dungan and Marvie Burton, the former director of Hospice of the Big Bend.

They discuss the lack of access to end-of-life care in the region and the challenges of providing these services in Far West Texas.

Suzanne found out about the lack of resources first hand when her husband, Tom Dungan, relocated to Santa Fe for care.

That’s the reason she asked West Texas Wonders — a Marfa Public Radio journalism initiative — why there’s no hospice in the Big Bend when Medicaid and Medicare pay for those services.

Beauvais' original story, reported at the end of 2018, can be found here.

shook_headshot-nina-subin
David Shook (Nina Subin)

David Shook

In the second half of the show, Laura Copelin talks to poet, translator, and editor David Shook. They are currently in Marfa as a Lannan writer-in-residence.

In 2013, Shook founded the nonprofit publishing house Phoneme Media, editing over 30 books translated from 25 languages during their five years there.

A longterm resident of California, Shook currently lives in Iraq, where they are Artist in Residence at Kashkul, an arts and research collaborative at the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani.

On Sunday, June 9th at 6 pm, Agave Festival Marfa and the Lannan Foundation will present a reading with Shook.

Tags
West Texas Talk Lannan
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: