West Texas Talk

Filmmakers Joe Cashiola and David Fenster On "A Texas Myth," Poet Kaveh Akbar

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 9, 2019 at 6:00 PM CDT
The Two Rivers camp was established by the Society of Native Nations and the Big Bend Defense Coalition in 2016 as resistance to the Trans-Pecos Pipeline. (Joe Cashiola and David Fenster)

For the first half of the episode, Diana Nguyen talks to filmmakers Joe Cashiola and David Fenster about A Texas Myth. The documentary looks at the resistance that sprung up in 2016 at the Two Rivers camp against the Trans-Pecos Pipeline.

A Texas Myth will be screened at the Crowley Theater on Tuesday, May 14th at 7:30 pm.

Poet Kaveh Akbar (Marlon James)

(Akbar's interview begins at 24:00)

Ryan Paradiso speaks to Lannan resident and poet Kaveh Akbar in the second half of the show. Akbar is the author of Calling a Wolf a Wolf and Portrait of the Alcoholic. He’s also the founder of the Divedapper, a home for conversations with vital American poets. 

He will read at the Crowley Theater at 6 pm on Sunday, May 12.

We invite you to join in on the conversation by telling us who you think we should interview and the issues you would like to hear about by emailing diana@marfapublicradio.org.

