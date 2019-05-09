Filmmakers Joe Cashiola and David Fenster On "A Texas Myth," Poet Kaveh Akbar

For the first half of the episode, Diana Nguyen talks to filmmakers Joe Cashiola and David Fenster about A Texas Myth. The documentary looks at the resistance that sprung up in 2016 at the Two Rivers camp against the Trans-Pecos Pipeline.

A Texas Myth will be screened at the Crowley Theater on Tuesday, May 14th at 7:30 pm.

(Akbar's interview begins at 24:00)

Ryan Paradiso speaks to Lannan resident and poet Kaveh Akbar in the second half of the show. Akbar is the author of Calling a Wolf a Wolf and Portrait of the Alcoholic. He’s also the founder of the Divedapper, a home for conversations with vital American poets.

He will read at the Crowley Theater at 6 pm on Sunday, May 12.

