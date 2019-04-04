© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Artists Beatriz Cortez and Fernando Palma Rodríguez

Published April 4, 2019 at 6:00 PM CDT
10-tocihuapapalutzin-our-revered-lady-butterfly-5
Fernando Palma Rodríguez, Tocihuapapalutzin (Our revered ladybutterfly), 2012. (Courtesy the artist and House of Gaga)

On this episode, General Manager Elise Pepple interviews two artists currently installing work at Ballroom Marfa -- Beatriz Cortez and Fernando Palma Rodríguez.

Cortez, who is based in Los Angeles, talks about how her installation responds to Marfa as a place where she sees both a history of segregation and a culture of preservation and art. "When I come to spaces like this, I feel celebrated as an artist, and I feel intimidated as an immigrant all at once," she says.

Palma Rodríguez lives and works in the agricultural region of Milpa Alta outside Mexico City. He talks about the role storytelling plays in his robotic sculptures, as well as his drive to promote and preserve the Nahuatl language.

The opening reception for Ballroom Marfa's Candelilla, Coatlicue, and the Breathing Machine, featuring work by Cortez, Rodríguez, and artist Candice Lin will be held on Friday April 5th at 6pm.

