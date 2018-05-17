© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Exploring the Big Bend with Ben English

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 17, 2018 at 6:00 PM CDT
Ben English (Diana Nguyen for Marfa Public Radio)

On this episode, Diana Nguyen speaks to Ben English. He's an eighth generation Texan who moved to the Big Bend when he was two years old. At one point, his grandparents ran the the old Lajitas Trading Post, while he worked and lived on ranches. He went on to become a DPS trooper and is now retired. He finally ended up back in the region a few years ago.

They discuss English's childhood and his first book, “Yonderings: Trails and Memories of the Big Bend,” which was published last year by TCU Press.

West Texas Talk LajitasTerlinguaBen English
