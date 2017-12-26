Best of Live Storytelling
Here are some of our favorite live stories told at our events throughout 2017.
- The first story you’ll hear comes from Armando Vasquez. He told us this story back in February, at our"Be Mine" Valentines Day event. It starts with his parents leaving town for a couple of days, and involves a few bets.
- Victoria Rios told her story during our “Crossing the Divide” event. This event was a partnership with KSRU Radio at Sul Ross.
- Gabriela Garfio Carvhalo shared her story at our event in October. The theme was “Should I stay or Should I go - Stories about loving or leaving West Texas.”
- Warner Limelighter told us his story in Terlingua during our"Ghost Town Ghost Stories" event at the Starlight Theatre.
- Our last story comes from Beckie Hagerman. She shared her story during our last event, another partnership with KSRU Radio at Sul Ross. The theme was“First times.”
Thanks to Armando Vasquez, Victoria Rios, Gabriela Garfio Carvhalo, Warner Limelighter, and Beckie Hagerman for sharing. There will be many more live storytelling events in 2018 - more details about that to come in the new year.