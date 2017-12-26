Best of Live Storytelling

Here are some of our favorite live stories told at our events throughout 2017.

[gallery ids="33003,33002,33004"]



Thanks to Armando Vasquez, Victoria Rios, Gabriela Garfio Carvhalo, Warner Limelighter, and Beckie Hagerman for sharing. There will be many more live storytelling events in 2018 - more details about that to come in the new year.