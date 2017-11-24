© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Youth Media Podcast Rebroadcast

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 24, 2017 at 6:30 PM CST

[gallery ids="30363,30362,30361,30360,30359,30358,30357,30356"]

This episode was originally broadcast on May 24, 2017.

From I Love Dick to tourism-oriented media, Marfa has been in the news a lot lately. Today on West Texas Talk, we feature a podcast produced by our Youth Media student reporters about their lives in Marfa. The podcast was produced by 10 high school students at Marfa ISD with help from Sally Beauvais and Zoe Kurland. It includes segments on tourism, housing, cruising around town (a favorite student pastime), Marfa’s various forms of trailer park, and The xx’s music video shoot in Marfa.

This year’s student reporters were Coy Dominguez, Kaci Flores, Ricky Guevara, Damian Hernandez, Kat Hinojos, Christian Muench, Alyssa Olvera, Lalli Sanchez, Kendra Serrano, and Erik Vasquez.

For more, check our Youth Media Soundcloud and Facebook pages.

Latest Episodes: