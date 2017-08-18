El Paso's Frontera Bugalú and their Cumbia from the Border

On this episode of West Texas Talk, an interview and in-studio performance with members of the El Paso cumbia band Frontera Bugalú. In conversation with the band's co-founders Kiko Rodriguez and Joel Osvaldo, we discuss the musical project's biting social commentary, playing shows on both sides of the border and the band's unique take on cumbia, the musical backbone of Latin America.

Percussionist Michael Nelson also contributed to the interview.