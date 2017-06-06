Amy Hardberger: Texas Groundwater 101

On this episode of West Texas Talk, we hear from Amy Hardberger. She’s an associate dean and professor with St. Mary’s School of Law. Her work revolves around Texas groundwater law, water conservation and valuation.

In this interview, Hardberger talks about the complexities of groundwater law in Texas, the cases that molded it, and the future of water in t he Lone Star State.

“It’s not cities versus rural, or industry versus rural," Hardberger says. "It really is, for a Texas economy to continue we all need to be able to be here and the only way we’re going to do that is to start addresses how we’re using water, how much we’re using and how we’re communicating about water.”