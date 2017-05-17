Texas Representative Conaway on Comey, NAFTA and More

On this episode of West Texas Talk, we hear from congressman Mike Conaway whose district includes Odessa and Midland. In April, the republican congressman took over the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian interfering in the 2016 election.

This conversation was recorded Monday May 15, before reports that former FBI Director James Comey -- in a memo -- recalled a meeting in the Oval Office, in which President Donald Trump asked Comey to end the federal investigation into the president’s former national security advisory, Michael Flynn...who was fired after it became clear flynn had contact with Russian officials about sanctions on the country, prior to the president’s inauguration.