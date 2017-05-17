© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Texas Representative Conaway on Comey, NAFTA and More

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 17, 2017 at 6:50 PM CDT

On this episode of West Texas Talk, we hear from congressman Mike Conaway whose district includes Odessa and Midland. In April, the republican congressman took over the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian interfering in the 2016 election.

This conversation was recorded  Monday May 15, before reports that former FBI Director James Comey -- in a memo -- recalled a meeting in the Oval Office, in which President Donald Trump asked Comey to end the federal investigation into the president’s former national security advisory, Michael Flynn...who was fired after it became clear flynn had contact with Russian officials about sanctions on the country, prior to the president’s inauguration.

Tags
West Texas Talk Mike Conawaydistrict 11texas
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: