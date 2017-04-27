© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Chinati Education Foundation's High School Murals

By Marfa Public Radio
Published April 27, 2017 at 12:47 PM CDT

On this episode of West Texas Talk Diana Nyugen and Zoe Kurland go to Marfa ISD and interview the students and teachers on their latest project: large scale murals depicting what the students see as "their Marfa." We hear from Michael Roach, Mary Mois, Adele Powers and Aurelié Rocha about the lessons behind the pieces, the inspiration, and the process. We then hear artist statements from students Brandon, Steven, and José. They talk about what it was like to create these pieces and talk about what Marfa means to them.

