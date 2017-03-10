© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Strange Attractor

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 10, 2017 at 4:16 PM CST
Thomas Ashcraft Dancing sprites over southeast Colorado, August 04 2013 Color near-infrared photograph 8.5 x 11 inches Courtesy of Thomas Ashcraft and Ballroom Marfa Photo by Thomas Ashcraft

On this episode of West Texas Talk, Elise Pepple sits down with the curator of the new art exhibition, Strange Attractor, opening at Ballroom Marfa, and 3 of the participating artists:  Lucky Dragons, the collaborative project of Sarah Rara and Luke Fischbeck, and Thomas Ashcraft, artist and citizen scientist.

Strange Attractor is an exhibition exploring the uncertainties and poetics of networks, environmental events, technology, and sound. The term “strange attractor” describes the inherent order embedded in chaos, perceivable in harmonious yet unpredictable patterns. This mathematical concept is a useful trope for the elusive order in our lived experience, and the vital pursuit of making meaning from unexpected connections. Strange Attractor presents an array of multidisciplinary works tracing the disparity between individual perception and the vast abstractions of the contemporary moment. New and commissioned works employing sound, site and technology form the connective tissue of this expansive terrain.

