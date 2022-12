The annual Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering happened over the weekend. The two-day event is held every year in Alpine, and we were there recording it.

So tonight we’re gonna bring you a few of the songs and poems performed over those two nights.

You'll hear from Dale Burson, Randy Rieman, Yvonne Hollenbeck, and Doris Daley. You can find more information about the annual event here.

