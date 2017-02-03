© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Presidio Mayor Reflects on President Trump's Executive Orders

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 3, 2017 at 6:30 PM CST
John Ferguson, Mayor of Presidio, Texas. (presidiotx.us)

We're about two weeks into the presidency of Donald Trump. And like President Obama before him, President Trump used the first days of his presidency to sign several directives -- some of them were Executive Orders, others were Presidential Memoranda.

A few of those directives could have especially big implications along the Texas-Mexico border -- specifically those related to border wall construction, a potential increase in Border Patrol Agents, and pipeline construction.

Joining us today to talk about some of those implications is John Ferguson. Ferguson's the Mayor of Presidio, Texas -- a town of about 4,000 on the Texas-Mexico border.

