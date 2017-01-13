Robert Peaslee, Tourism, Media and Place

Dr. Robert Peaslee, a professor and Chairperson of Journalism and Electronic Media at Texas Tech University, has always loved Lord of The Rings, so when he had the chance to visit the location in New Zealand where the movies were filmed, he hopped at the chance to be immersed in a world that he had known and loved for so long.



Today on West Texas Talk, Elise Pepple talks to Peaslee about when fantasy meets reality and the culture of tourism. Peaslee examines how movies, books and television allow us to find meaning and familiarity in a landscape that would be otherwise completely foreign to us. Peaslee specifically talks about his trips to New Zealand, Lord of The Rings and Game of Thrones tourism, how media affects the community and how these communities choose to embrace their newfound identities.