West Texas Talk

Maia Ruth Lee and Peter Sutherland

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 5, 2017 at 6:30 PM CST
Host Elise Pepple, left, and artist Maia Ruth Lee, right, in the studio

Maia was living in Nepal back in 2010. She was sure she recognized Peter's name when he popped up in a friend's Facebook feed. Some quick Googling confirmed her hunch, so she sent him a message and invited him to Nepal. Turns out, he'd long been looking for an excuse to go.

Tonight on West Texas Talk, artist Maia Ruth Lee and photographer Peter Sutherland tell Elise Pepple about their personal and creative lives, what they're working on now, and why they like spending so much time on the road.

