Marfa Students Pen Monologues

By Marfa Public Radio
Published December 8, 2016 at 6:30 PM CST
img_1634
From left to right: Jennie Lyn Hamilton, John Aguero, Oscar Aguero, Andrea Torres, Tais Chanez, Elise Pepple, Wayne Hilton, Amy Lane

All this week, Marfa Live Arts has been facilitating a monologue and scene study workshop    at Marfa Jr. High.  Seventh and eighth graders have been bringing personal experiences to life through monologues which will be performed by local adults at 7pm at the Crowley Theater on Friday (12/09/16).

Today on West Texas Talk, we're joined by several who have participated in this collaborative project.


  • Jennie Lynn Hamilton, director of Marfa Live Arts

  • Wayne Hamilton, visiting artist in residence

  • Tais Chanez, monologue author and eighth grade student

  • Andrea Torres, monologue author and eighth grade student

  • John Aguero, monologue author and eighth grade student

  • Oscar Aguero, interim Superintendent of Marfa ISD

  • Amy Lane, reading and writing teacher for sixth through ninth grades

We talk about the history of the program, how it compliments classroom instruction, and hear some teasers from the students about what stories to expect at Friday's performance.

