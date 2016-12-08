Marfa Students Pen Monologues

All this week, Marfa Live Arts has been facilitating a monologue and scene study workshop at Marfa Jr. High. Seventh and eighth graders have been bringing personal experiences to life through monologues which will be performed by local adults at 7pm at the Crowley Theater on Friday (12/09/16).

Today on West Texas Talk, we're joined by several who have participated in this collaborative project.





Jennie Lynn Hamilton, director of Marfa Live Arts

Wayne Hamilton, visiting artist in residence

Tais Chanez, monologue author and eighth grade student

Andrea Torres, monologue author and eighth grade student

John Aguero, monologue author and eighth grade student

Oscar Aguero, interim Superintendent of Marfa ISD

Amy Lane, reading and writing teacher for sixth through ninth grades

We talk about the history of the program, how it compliments classroom instruction, and hear some teasers from the students about what stories to expect at Friday's performance.