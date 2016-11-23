Big Bend Artists-in-Residence Nick Collier & Russell James Pyle

For some time now, a unique collaboration between the non-profit National Parks Arts Foundation and the National Park Service has been embedding artists in scenic public lands across the U.S.

On this episode of West Texas Talk, we chat with the two latest artists-in-residence at Big Bend National Park.

Artists Nicholas Collier is the first veteran to take part in the program. A former Marine who served in Afghanistan, Collier attended universities in Virginia and Florida before coming to Far West Texas. He has worked before in a variety of sculptural mediums, but is now focusing on portrait and landscape photography.

Pennsylvania-born songwriter and sound artist Russell James Pyle comes to Big Bend from ten years in New Mexico, where he performs as a solo artist and previously performed with the Albuquerque folk band "The Porter Draw." He has a background in "eco-psychology" and will be creating experimental sound art and more traditional songs during his time in West Texas.

Both artists have public performances planned for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Nicholas Collier hosts a public art show on Friday, November 25th at 2 PM, at the national park's Panther Junction Community Room. A presentation and lecture takes place at 7:30 PM the same day.

Russell James Pyle performs on Friday, November 25th at the park's Rio Grande Village Amphitheater at 7:30 PM, and on Saturday, November 26th at the Chisos Basin Amphitheater.