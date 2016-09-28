© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

New Oilfield Discovery in Reeves County Raises Concern About Light Pollution, Effect on McDonald Observatory

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 28, 2016 at 6:30 PM CDT
Bill Wren of the McDonald Observatory

Today’s West Texas Talk guest is Bill Wren of the McDonald Observatory, who has spent years helping communities and developments design outdoor lighting systems that cast light on the ground instead of projecting it into the sky. Dark skies are necessary for McDonald scientists to recognize details deep in the universe.

Now a new threat looms. Recent announcements from Apache Corp. suggest a massive new oil field – and all the lights it will bring – will begin developing in Reeves County just north of the Davis Mountains home of the observatory.

