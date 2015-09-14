© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Marfa Filmmakers on "Treading West Texas Waters"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 14, 2015 at 7:15 AM CDT
twtw-still

Treading West Texas Waters is a film that explores the wide variety of water issues affecting West Texans and the state as a whole.

In the documentary that previously aired on Basin PBS, Marfa filmmakers Chris Hillen and Joseph Cashiola delve into the state of water resources in Texas (hint: we need more), how different parts of West Texas are dealing with water scarcity, and possible pathways forward for water conversation and management.

Hillen and Cashiola joined us to talk about the film.

West Texas Talk ConservationChris HillenWater Rightsrule of captureGroundwaterSurface WaterBasin PBSTreading West Texas WatersJoseph CashiolaPermian BasinWest TexasWaterWater Management
Latest Episodes: