© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Former El Paso Mayor Ray Caballero On His Book, "Lynching Pascual Orozco"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 9, 2015 at 2:57 PM CDT
img_8012
Former El Paso Mayor and author Ray Caballero (Tom Michael/KRTS)

Ray Caballero, Mayor of El Paso from 2001-2003, explores the complex history of the Mexican Revolution and one of its central figures in his new book  Lynching Pascaul Orozco: Mexican Revolutionary Hero and Paradox.

Caballero calls Orozco the "great military hero" of the Revolution and describes him as a "pariah," saying without Orozco's leadership, "it is doubtful that Francisco Madero would ever have deposed Mexican dictator Porifiro Díaz."

Historian Lonn Taylor - the "Rambling Boy" - sat down with Caballero for a conversation about the book.

Caballero will read selections Wednesday night at the Marfa Book Company at 6 PM, and Thursday night in Alpine at 509 N. 6th at 5:30 PM.

Tags
West Texas Talk Mexican RevolutionRay CaballeroPascaul OrozcoMexican HistoryLonn Taylor
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: