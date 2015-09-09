Former El Paso Mayor Ray Caballero On His Book, "Lynching Pascual Orozco"

Ray Caballero, Mayor of El Paso from 2001-2003, explores the complex history of the Mexican Revolution and one of its central figures in his new book Lynching Pascaul Orozco: Mexican Revolutionary Hero and Paradox.

Caballero calls Orozco the "great military hero" of the Revolution and describes him as a "pariah," saying without Orozco's leadership, "it is doubtful that Francisco Madero would ever have deposed Mexican dictator Porifiro Díaz."

Historian Lonn Taylor - the "Rambling Boy" - sat down with Caballero for a conversation about the book.

Caballero will read selections Wednesday night at the Marfa Book Company at 6 PM, and Thursday night in Alpine at 509 N. 6th at 5:30 PM.