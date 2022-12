This week we speak with Theater of the Big Bend. Joining us are Dona Roman and Lana Potts, director and music director of Annie Get Your Gun. Also joining us are leading actors, Kolbi Forks and Josh Martinez. While celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Theater of the Big Bend, rehearsals are wrapping up for Annie Get Your Gun, with opening night on June 26th.

Hosted by Katherine Rae Mondo