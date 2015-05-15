© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Replay: Colin McDonald, The Disappearing Rio Grande Expedition 2.0

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 15, 2015 at 3:54 PM CDT
colin_krts
Colin McDonald at Marfa Public Radio, Spring 2015.

After traversing the Rio Grande and gathering water samples and anecdotes from both sides of the river, journalist Colin McDonald talks about his journey and discoveries along the diminishing river.

McDonald's expedition aims to add empirical evidence and attention to the declining water levels of a river that provides water for millions of individuals on both sides of the border.

He visited the KRTS studios before, speaking to Tom Michael in October 2014. In this conversation, he talks about the natural and political history of the Rio Grande and addresses its future.

