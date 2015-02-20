Eli Barsi and Doris Daley

Poet Doris Daley and singer/songwriter Eli Barsi join our host Anna Rose MacArthur in the studio to talk about Cowboy Poetry and this weekend's 29th Annual Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering.

Daley and Barsi discuss the representation of the New West in Cowboy Poetry and the space for women and people who do not indentify with the male gender within this art form. Daley and Barsi also perform original pieces of their work, previewing what audiences will experience this weekend.

Daley and Barsi will be performing Friday and Saturday at the 29th Annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering. The event is occurring this weekend at Sul Ross University in Alpine, Texas.

Listen to more Cowboy Poetry tomorrow morning from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM here on Marfa Public Radio as we air a live broadcast of the gathering.