West Texas Talk

Political Author Cal Jillson

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 1, 2014 at 11:07 AM CDT
Cal Jillson. Credit: SMU

This morning we speak with Cal Jillson, a keen observer of Texas politics and Professor of Political Science at SMU's Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences.

Jillson's book -  Lone Star Tarnished: A Critical Look at Texas Politics and Public Policy - examines the effectiveness of the "Texas model" of small government and deregulation.

Using a data-driven approach, Jillson compares challenges and solutions to jobs, education and healthcare in Texas to those across the country, with a specific focus on the state's ongoing demographic change.

An updated, second edition of the book comes out this month.

Latest Episodes: