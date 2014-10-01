Political Author Cal Jillson

This morning we speak with Cal Jillson, a keen observer of Texas politics and Professor of Political Science at SMU's Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences.

Jillson's book - Lone Star Tarnished: A Critical Look at Texas Politics and Public Policy - examines the effectiveness of the "Texas model" of small government and deregulation.

Using a data-driven approach, Jillson compares challenges and solutions to jobs, education and healthcare in Texas to those across the country, with a specific focus on the state's ongoing demographic change.

An updated, second edition of the book comes out this month.