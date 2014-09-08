On Location Touring The El Paso Museum Of Art

In late August, our host K. Yoland took a tour of the El Paso Museum of Art. Speaking with curator Chrisitan J. Gerstheimer they discussed the October exhibition Modern Masters Series: Highlights from the Solomon Guggenheim museum as well as works from the permanent and temporary exhibits.

[gallery ids="20514,20541,20512,20534,20518,20517,20539,20538,20515,20516,20540"]

Christian Gerstheimer, a graduate of the Transart Institute, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and Michigan State University, is a Curator at the El Paso Museum of Art. He has curated one-person exhibitions for artists such as: Gaspar Enriquez, Manuel Acosta, Margarita Cabrera, Carole Feuerman, Annabel Livermore, Diego Rivera, Teodulo Romulo, David Taylor, and Camille Utterback. In 2013 he was one of thirteen co-curators of the Texas Biennial. As a writer he authored artist essays for the following selected publications: The Encyclopedia of Twentieth Century Photography published by Routledge in 2005, Texas 100: Selections from the El Paso Museum of Art in 2006, Arte al Día México, 2011 and Gaspar Enriquez Metaphors of El Barrio, 2014. Mr. Gerstheimer served as a grants reviewer for the Texas Commission on the Arts visual arts panel and has also served as a juror for the Hunting Art Prize and as a Portfolio Reviewer at Fotofest, Houston. Prior to working in El Paso Mr. Gerstheimer worked at The Detroit Institute of Arts, The Norton Museum of Art, West Palm Beach, FL, and The Kresge Art Museum, at Michigan State University.