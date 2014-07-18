Opportunities and Obstacles - The Future of Solar in Texas

This morning we conclude our week-long look at how the solar industry is shaping up in Texas.

Companies from California to France have plans to build sizable, utility-scale solar farms in West Texas, and at least one border city has already invested in solar power to help re-vamp its electrical infrastructure and bring more reliable power to a remote region.

Despite the fact that Texas has some of the nation's highest potential for solar power generation, the industry faces challenges. For one, the state doesn't have a specific mandate for solar power generation, and its overall goals for meeting a renewable energy standard by 2025 were already met four years ago.

Today we speak with two people with a ground-level view of how the industry's growth in Texas is playing out.

Presidio County Judge Paul Hunt has spoken and negotiated directly with some of the solar companies looking to build in West Texas.

Larry Perea heads up a small solar company based in El Paso, servicing Texas and New Mexico.