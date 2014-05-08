Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, an Author of National Report on Climate Change, Looks at West Texas

We spoke with Katharine Hayhoe about the Third National Climate Assessment, which made headlines this week. Hayhoe is one of the study's lead authors and she directs the Climate Science Center at Texas Tech.

We talked about the potential impact of climate change in West Texas, in terms of water, drought, wildfires, and the energy industry. We also talked about religion and the environment.

Hayhoe was just named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential persons, and she recently appeared on Showtime's Years of Living Dangerously and on the PBS program NOVA, in an episode entitled the Secret Life of Scientists and Engineers.