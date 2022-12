The first Veteran's Day was celebrated ninety-seven years ago on November 11, 1919, where it was called Armistice day because it marked the first anniversary of the armistice which ended The Great War or WWI .

On this edition of The Rambling Boy, Lonn Taylor takes a look at the history of American involvement in The Great War through the lens of José de la Luz Sáenz, a Mexican-American member of the American Expeditionary Force,