Jacob Brodbeck and Early Texas Aviation

Deep in his collection of historic documents, collector Marty Davis finds a receipt paid to one Jacob Brodbeck. The receipt is for a quarter-share in the profits of an airship patent, designed by Brodbeck, and is dated August 15th, 1865 -- 38 years before Orville and Wilbur made their famous flight at Kitty Hawk.

On this episode of Rambling Boy, Lonn Taylor tells the story of Brodbeck -- a German immigrant, amateur inventor, and potentially, the father of Texas aviation.