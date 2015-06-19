© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Rambling Boy

My Father's an Aggie Through and Through

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 19, 2015 at 5:08 PM CDT
Lonn Taylor, the Rambling Boy

This Sunday is Father's Day. Lonn Taylor, the rambling boy, shares stories about his own father.  Clarence Taylor started at Texas A & M in 1920.  A & M provided Taylor Sr. with career opportunities that made him eternally grateful to the University, and became a life-long supporter. Accordingly, Lonn never imagined going any other school himself. When Lonn decided to go TCU instead, it nearly "broke my father's heart." In this episode Lonn retells some of his father's most exciting stories as an engineer in the Philippines and an Aggie football fan here Texas.

 

