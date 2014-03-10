© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
lonn-taylor-web
Rambling Boy

Ima Hogg's Contribution to the Texas State Historical Association

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 10, 2014 at 6:00 AM CDT
140310-ima-hogg-museum-of-fine-arts-houston
(Credit: Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)

A few weeks ago, Rambling Boy's Lonn Taylor was in San Antonio at his favorite meeting -- the Texas State Historical Association. 600 or so historians spend 3 days of trading stories about Texas history. This year, Lonn read a paper about Ima Hogg's contribution to the Texas Historical Preservation Movement. Due to the constraints of academia it was pretty dry, but on this week's Rambling Boy, Lonn Taylor takes the opportunity to give Ima Hogg's story some justice.

Tags
Rambling Boy Rambling BoyLonn TaylorTexas State Historical AssociationIma Hogg
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: