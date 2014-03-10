Ima Hogg's Contribution to the Texas State Historical Association

A few weeks ago, Rambling Boy's Lonn Taylor was in San Antonio at his favorite meeting -- the Texas State Historical Association. 600 or so historians spend 3 days of trading stories about Texas history. This year, Lonn read a paper about Ima Hogg's contribution to the Texas Historical Preservation Movement. Due to the constraints of academia it was pretty dry, but on this week's Rambling Boy, Lonn Taylor takes the opportunity to give Ima Hogg's story some justice.