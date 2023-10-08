© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio Puts You to Sleep
The Tower Regulations Manual read by Travis Pope

Published October 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT

It’s a rainy night in Far West Texas— the drops hit the roof of the radio station, the pitter patter a percussive rhythm. You gaze out the window, and far away, you see lightning strike. Uh oh. You know what that means. The tower is out.

In this episode, Marfa Public Radio’s station manager Travis Pope, reading a selection of The Tower Regulations Manual.

To help keep Marfa Public Radio awake and the radio tower up, donate to the station at marfapublicradio.org/donate.

