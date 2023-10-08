A Brief History of All Things Considered read by Travis Bubenik

You’re listening to MPR in the afternoon. The program? All Things Considered. As you sink into a comfortable plush armchair, you ponder— where did this show come from? Who’s making this happen? Who has made this happen, historically?

In this episode, Marfa Public Radio reporter and All Things Considered host Travis Bubenik reads a brief history of All Things Considered.

To help keep Marfa Public Radio awake and keep All Things Considered on our airwaves, donate to the station at marfapublicradio.org/donate.