Marfa Public Radio Puts You to Sleep
A Brief History of Morning Edition read by Julie

Published October 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT

It’s early in the morning, you reach over to your analog radio and turn the dial to hear a warm fuzz, breaking into the beginnings of your favorite program, Morning Edition.
You find yourself curious– asking what is this show? Where did it come from? Who’s making this happen? Who has made this happen, historically?

In this episode, Marfa Public Radio’s DJ and Morning Edition host, Julie Bernal reads a brief history of Morning Edition.

To help keep Marfa Public Radio awake and keep Morning Edition on our airwaves donate to the station at marfapublicradio.org/donate.

